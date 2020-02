These are just a few of the pictures from our viewers from across central Illinois on this snowy Wednesday. Thanks to everyone who submitted pictures. We will have some of them featured on our newscast tonight at 10pm.

Jackson Vandeventer – Tolono

James Cripe – Monticello

Amber Nicole – Clinton

Jared Lowe – Georgetown

Karin Hall – Buckley

Luke n Tess Durso – Homer Lake

Nicole Ann Kyle – Urbana

Pamela Shaw – Tilton

Angela O’Brien – Saint Joseph

Declan Shonkwiler – Bement

Dianne Puzey Boyette – Fairmount

Lawrence Vinson – Deland

Matt n Brittany Goodner – Bismarck

Trisha Guidas Smith

Wayne Birt – Oakwood

William Vice

Michael Tankersley

Terri Bilbrey – Champaign