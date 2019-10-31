Patients trick-or-treat at hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A group of kids in Central Illinois got an opportunity to celebrate Halloween before everyone else.

Patients at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital will not be able to make it out to trick or treat so staffers brought the candy and fun to them.

Hospital staff dressed up in their favorite customs to join the children for a parade followed by trick or treating where the kids got all the candy they wanted. Staffers say the hospital tradition makes Halloween their favorite time of the year.

“It’s probably one of the greatest things that we do here. Every department in the hospital comes, they set their tables up, they decorate them, they come in costume, it’s just an incredible thing for the kids that are here and sick in the hospital. They don’t get that opportunity, so we give them that opportunity here,” Susan Spears, a Certified Child Life Specialist at the hospital.

Spears said this often a family affair as siblings of patients come to trick or treat along with their family members who can’t make it home to do so.