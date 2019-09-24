1  of  2
Breaking News
Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump Federal agents raided the Springfield and Cicero offices of longtime Democratic state Senator Martin Sandoval as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Organization part of nationwide study

Uncategorized

Study looks to improve mentorship

Posted: / Updated:
big brothers big sisters_1507755745905.jpg

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– An organization that helps youth has been chosen to participate in a nationwide study. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois is one of 16 affiliates across the country chosen to take place in a “Youth Relationships Study.”

This will look at the benefits mentoring relationships provide to students who are a part of the program. The CEO says she is excited their organization is participating. Big Brothers Big Sisters says they are still looking for volunteers to be a part of the study. You can contact them to find out how to become a mentor.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER