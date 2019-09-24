Organization part of nationwide study

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– An organization that helps youth has been chosen to participate in a nationwide study. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois is one of 16 affiliates across the country chosen to take place in a “Youth Relationships Study.”
This will look at the benefits mentoring relationships provide to students who are a part of the program. The CEO says she is excited their organization is participating. Big Brothers Big Sisters says they are still looking for volunteers to be a part of the study. You can contact them to find out how to become a mentor.