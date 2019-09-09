CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This weekend, parents got a chance to shop for their kids without breaking the bank.

Twice a year, a consignment shop called the ‘One Week Boutique’ opens for business in Champaign.

It features gently used clothing and supplies for children and babies.

The owner says the boutique keeps getting more popular every year.

“I think it’s a great service, because it allows people to make a little bit of money, it allows people to get items that they need at a reduced cost and save a little bit of money. We also, through the grace of our consigners, if their items don’t sell and they no longer need them, they often choose to donate them,” said owner Kristi Carlson.

The sale continues Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. That’s when you can find the best deals…most items left over will go for half off.