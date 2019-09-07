One man in the hospital, another in jail

PAXTON, Ill (WCIA)–A man is still in the ICU after being found unconscious and in medical distress in Ford County. He was found in the backyard of a home on East Center Street near South Railroad Avenue. A 34-year-old Paxton man is in jail for obstruction of justice and aggravated battery in connection to the hurt man. Clayton Marcum was arrested after being interviewed him at his home on East Center Street. Police saw blood on his clothing and after getting a search warrant found more blood and signs of a struggle in his home. Police say this investigation is still ongoing.