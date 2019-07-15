One firefighter hurt in house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A firefighter was hurt while dealing with a house fire this afternoon.

It was at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street.

When crews got there, they found heavy fire at the side of the home, that made its way up to the attic.

No one was home at the time.

The house next door caught a little bit of damage from the fire as well.

The fire chief told us one firefighter overextended himself and needed to be treated on scene, but wasn’t seriously hurt.

The fire department is investigating the cause.