Noah I. Brown takes City Center Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to share the music of Noah I. Brown from the City Center stage.

NOAH I. BROWN — An Independent Gospel Recording Artist, prolific songwriter, producer, and author. His musical influences range from Walter Hawkins, the Clark Sisters, and John P. Kee… to Aretha Franklin, John Legend and Lauryn Hill.

Noah has produced four independent albums of his own – and his latest CD Project, “KEEP MOVING,” is what he calls, his “Masterpiece…” packed with hits, including songs like, “We Are Healed, Jesus Is The Key, Keep Moving, I Give You Praise,” and the electrifying hymn, “He Will Do It!”

In addition to writing and producing music, Noah has written two best-selling books, produced stage play productions, and serves in his local church as a Local Preacher, Music Minister/Director, and head of the Drama Ministry.

Noah has seen God’s favor with his music ministry. He has been featured on the Gospel Show, “Bobby Jones Presents” (for Impact TV), and has opened up for many gospel artists, including, Kiki Sheard, Smokie Norful, Vickie Winans, The Mississippi Mass Choir, and Dorinda Clark-Cole.

Noah travels around the country with his music ministry, and is making this passion into a career. He currently resides in Illinois with his wife and their two children, and you can follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. You can also check out Noah’s website at BrownTune.com.

MUSICAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

— Minister of Music at his local church

— Written and Composed over 80 Songs

— Produced 4 Independent Music Projects: “Grant Me Faith” – “You’ve Done ‘A Mighty” – “Sovereign King” – “Keep Moving”

— Opening Act for: Vickie Winans, Dorinda Clark-Cole, Donnie McClurkin, Smokie Norful, Mississippi Mass Choir, Thompson Community Singers (The Tommies), Bryan Andrew Wilson, Lemme Battles, Troy Sneed, Kierra Sheard, Hostyle Gospel, The Williams Singers, and New Direction Choir

— Guest Artist for the SAFE House (Substance Abuse Free Environment) Concerts

— Worked with the late Derek Dirckson, on his album, DCD “Ain’t Nothing Too Hard For God”

— Organized and Hosted “Rhapsody In Lyric” Gospel Poetry Sets & Musical Interpretations

— Put on “Gospel Retro Concerts” Annually

— Performed the National Anthem at various University of Illinois Basketball Games as well as the City of Champaign, IL STAR Awards

— Performances at various local business: Including The IndoGo Art Gallery, Lacy’s BBQ, The Champaign City Bldg, Neil Street Blues Restaurant, The Urbana City Bldg, Champaign Public Library, and Urbana Free Library.

— Musical Concerts for the Citywide Roots Festivals and Sweet Corn Festivals

— Assistant Director / Conductor for the AFRO 498 Music Class at the University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana)

— One of the main directors of the Citywide Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Choir / Celebration and Scholarship Ceremony

— Sang on television shows, including the Bobby Jones Gospel (for Impact TV), “On The Rock” Local Gospel Show, Lay Musical for CME TV, and “Black History Concerts” (annually) on PCTV

— Auditioned for “The Voice” and “Sunday Best”

— Teaches Vocal Training and Performing, as well as Piano

— Wrote the books, “LOOKING THROUGH GLASS EYES” (based on his experiences with a musical quartet) and “DUAL ACCEPTANCE,” (a realistic fictional book)

— Was featured on Gospel Rap Group, “Hostyle Gospel’s” CD Project, singing the hook to “Calling Out”

https://www.youtube.com/user/minnoahbrown