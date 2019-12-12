No one hurt in small morning fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fire crews quickly put out a fire found in a living room wall Thursday morning.

It happened near West Vine Street and Prospect Avenue. A smoke alarm alerted the person in the house about the fire.

Inside, firefighters opened a wall near the fireplace and found a small fire inside. They quickly put out the flames.

Firefighters say this was an accidental fire caused by the fireplace. No one was hurt. They are reminding people to have working smoke alarms in their homes and practice a home escape plan.