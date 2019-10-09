Need for court interpreters

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The state’s attorney says they have always had a need for interpreters, but now it is even more of a necessity than the past. He believes this could be because the city is becoming more diverse. A judge for the Macon County courts says the greatest need is for Spanish speaking interpreters. Right now they only have one.

They also need people who know sign language, and once they were looking for a court interpreter who knew Mongolian. The state's attorney, Jay Scott, says they need people who can translate and handle the demands of the job. When courts can't find an interpreter, it can also impact scheduling. Scott says they have had to delay cases because they just couldn't find someone to do the job.