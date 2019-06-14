Myers Dinner Theatre presents Mamma Mia!

Hillsboro, IN. (WCIA) –

Located in quaint Hillsboro, Indiana, Myers Dinner Theatre has been offering theater enthusiasts, families, and bus groups quality entertainment and homemade meals for nearly a quarter of a century!



Our season features five Broadway musicals and two Plays, carefully selected by Donna Myers and Artistic Director, Jeremy Littlejohn to stay consistent with our Mission Statement, and what our patrons want to see.

CURRENT SHOW: MAMMA MIA THRU JUNE 30TH

In addition to top-caliber entertainment, our guests enjoy delicious home-cooked food made with love and high-quality ingredients.

Our menus are always tailored to the performance, providing guests with an experience that can’t be beat!

The intimate, 145-seat theater has excellent sight-lines and acoustics, and we hope you’ll feel right at home, or at least like you’re visiting Grandma and Grandpa. You will always be greeted with a smile and treated like family!

Mission Statement

The purpose of Myers Dinner Theatre is to provide a high-quality professional theatrical experience in an intimate atmosphere for both audience and performer alike. We want to raise the spirits of those who are low, bring a sense of peace to those in need, hear the laughter fill the rafters, and bring hope through live theatre with a purpose.