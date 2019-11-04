Monticello community celebrates big Sage win

Monticello, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Monticello gathered at the courthouse square to celebrate the Monticello High School Marching Sages.

The band played their way to a state title last week.

They competed at U of I Memorial Stadium as they do every year, but marched home with the Governor’s Grand Champion trophy this time.

To celebrate their success, the community lined the streets to cheer on the Marching Sages as they paraded to the square.

Band members say victory was hard-earned and came with more pressure than in year’s past.

The band typically competes in the 2A class, but competed against bigger bands as they opted to compete in 3A this year.

“It was a nice surprise, but I think we all knew that we had it in us to beat the bigger bands,” says Marching Sages Senior Samantha Zocher.