Mini Turtle Cheesecakes with Bevier Cafe

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
This week’s U of I student chef is Jacqueline “Jackie” Quintero. Jackie is a senior in the Hospitality Management program and is currently serving as a Learning Assistant in the FSHN 340 class that operates Bevier Café. She completed the Bevier Café course last spring and is an absolute pleasure to work with.
The recipe that Jackie is featuring is for Mini Turtle Cheesecakes. They’re scrumptious and a lot of fun to make.
Mini Turtle Cheesecakes
Yield 7
Ingredients:
- 7 1/2 ounces crushed graham crackers
- 2 1/2 ounces unsalted butter melted
- 1 ounce sugar
- 3/4 pound cream cheese softened
- 6 ounces sugar
- 4 ounces sour cream
- 1 1/2 egg
- 1/4 TBSP vanilla extract
- 1/2 TBSP flour
- 10 1/2 ounces caramel sauce
- 1 3/4 ounces pecan pieces
Pulse graham crackers in food processor until fine crumb
Melt butter and combine with graham crackers and sugar
Press 1.5 oz of crust mixture into the bottom each cup
Bake in top convection oven at 325 for five minutes
In mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth
Add Sugar then add sour cream, vanilla, and flour. Mix until smooth.
Add eggs one at a time mixing until fully incorporated.
Place 3.5 oz of cheese cake mixture into each cup
Bake in top convection oven at 325 for 15 minutes or until edges are firm and the center jiggles slightly.
Remove from oven and cool completely on rack.
Top with 1.5 oz of caramel sauce
Sprinkle with 1 TBSP toasted pecans