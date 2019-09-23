Meeting on the list of endangered species

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Endangered Species Protection Board will hold a public hearing on proposed changes to the Illinois List of Endangered and Threatened Species Friday, October 11 at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) headquarters.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments on changes that the Board is considering making to the Illinois List of Endangered and Threatened Species.

The Illinois Endangered Species Protection Act requires that the Board review and revise the Illinois list as necessary at least every five years, and that listing decisions are made based on scientific evidence.

The Board will take oral and written testimony from the public regarding the proposed changes. The hearing record will remain open for an additional two weeks following the public hearing. All written comments must be received no later than Friday, October 25.

For more information, click here.

Public Hearing

Friday, October 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Headquarters

1 Natural Resources Way

217-782-6302