CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — 30-year-old David Denson pleaded guilty to a murder he committed two years ago.

He was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Wednesday. Denson admitted he shot and killed Terry Moore in downtown Champaign in August 2017.

It started with an argument in a parking lot. Moore was unarmed when Denson shot him with a gun that he got illegally.