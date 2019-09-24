Man arrested after shooting incident

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham police released this statement on their Facebook:

“After an investigation into an incident which occurred on September 12, 2019, Effingham Police Department has arrested Joshua Robert Verdeyen, 41, Effingham, on one count each of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon (Class 3 Felony) and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm (Class 4 Felony). Verdeyen is currently on United States Federal Parole for separate firearms-related convictions and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms.



On September 12, 2019 at approximately 10:37 P.M., multiple reports were made to Effingham Police that shots were fired in the area of St. Anthony Avenue and N. Merchant Street in Effingham. After an investigation was conducted and multiple witnesses identified a subject in possession of a firearm immediately after the shots were fired. Effingham Police, with assistance from the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, executed a search warrant on a residence in the 400th block of St. Anthony Avenue at approximately 9:00 A.M. today, September 24, 2019. Physical evidence related to the crime was recovered at the scene, and Officers took Verdeyen into custody for the arrest warrant charges. He was subsequently booked into the Effingham County Jail where bond is set at $75,000.



Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland praised the teamwork displayed by the various Law Enforcement Agencies, asserting, “Effingham Police conducted a high-risk search warrant today involving known weapons; everything went as planned due to the level of professionalism displayed by all the agencies working together as a team toward the common goal of protecting our community from harm and danger. Effingham Police will continue to utilize all available resources to protect our citizens.

Criminal behavior such as this, involving firearms discharged in a neighborhood will not be tolerated. Our sincerest appreciation goes out to the ILEAS SWAT Team and Effingham County Sheriff’s Department for working with us to make this arrest.”