Mail carrier honored for reporting fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A mail carrier was honored this week for reporting a house fire on her route.

Fire officials say it happened in May in the 3000 block of Richmond Avenue. Aubrie McMichaels heard a smoke alarm going off and called 911 when she found which house it was coming from. No one was home during the fire.

They say because of McMichaels, firefighters were able to get to the fire early and stop it from causing further damage. The interim fire chief says if it was not for her, there could have been a much different outcome.