Mahomet Seymour High School Madrigals Share Sounds of the Season

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Mahomet-Seymour Madrigal Directors, Nicole Kuglich and Brian Lonergan, join us with their madrigal singers for sounds of the season.



The Mahomet-Seymour Madrigals will present the 37th annual Madrigal Dinner performances at MSHS on December 14 & 15, 2019. The madrigals will present a dessert performance at 2pm on December 14, with dinner performances at 6pm Dec. 14 and 2pm Dec. 15.

MSHS Madrigal Dinner



Performers:

Lord Maxwell Bartlett, Lord Luca Bellini, Lord Logan Burdette, Lord Ryan Bushell, Lady Nicolina Di Girolamo, Lady Elizabeth Hanson, Lord Liam Henry, Lady Jillian Jordan, Lady Delaney King, Lord Kyle Kinnamon, Lady Abigail Loven, Lady Miranda Morrissette, Lady Averhy Sanborn, Lady Emma Schwaiger, Lady Jessica Smith, Lord Wyatt Taber, Lord Kyle Widener, Lady Neenah Williams, Lady Alexis Young, Lord Ty Zindars, Wench Leah Nykaza and Jester Kade Kinnamon.

Tickets are on sale to the general public and are available online at www.msmusicboosters.org. Prices for the full dinner performances are $25 each and $12 for the Saturday afternoon dessert performance; all tickets MUST be purchased in advance. No tickets for any performance are sold at the door. Guests are seated according to the date of ticket purchase, so early-birds get the closest seats.

Madrigal Dinner Tickets are on sale through December 6.

Online tickets sales at: www.msmusicboosters.org

The word “madrigal” refers to a particular type of song that is sung without accompaniment and is written for 4-8 voices. The texts of madrigals sometimes deal with the subjects of animals or food, many madrigals talk about “love”– love from afar, unrequited love, or mourning the loss of love. Madrigal songs can also tell stories. A fa-la- la refrain often accompanies true madrigals; you will hear some of these during the dinner.

In addition to singing madrigal songs, this group also performs Christmas songs in “madrigal style”—singing to one another in addition to the audience. It was customary, after a large celebration in a banquet hall, to sit around the table and sing to one another as entertainment rather than watch someone else perform. The songs we present are designed to bring about the spirit of the Christmas season as well as to bring you pleasure. Another highlight of the evening is the presentation of a short play or “masque” by the singers who also act.

MSHS has a well-established madrigal tradition started by Janet Watkins in 1983. This tradition has become a focal point of our choral department, with a competitive audition process in the spring of each year.

For more information, contact Nicole Kuglich at Mahomet-Seymour High School.

Phone: 217.586.6683