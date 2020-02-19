Macon County 4-H heads to state robotics competition

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

The Macon County 4-H SCREAM Super Scream Bros. are heading to the Illinois FIRST Tech Chamionship on Feburary 20 and 21 in Elgin.

The team comprises of 7th-11th graders responsible for designing, building and programming their own robots.

The Illinois FIRST Tech Championship features a challenge in which teams must create a robot that is able to stack lego-like bricks into a tower. Awards will be given for robot performance, community outreach, robot design, and more.

This year the group followed the mantra: “a rising tide raises all ships.”

They believed that if they swaped notes, ideas, and knowledge with other Macon County robotics teams, they’d have a better shot at making it to the big meet.

They were right.

This year, the Mt. Zion Astro Braves will compete alongside the Super SCREAM Bros. at the state competition along with Decatur Christian.

ciLiving Storyteller Erin Valle met up with the Super SCREAM Bros. to get an inside look at their preparations before the championship.