Local teen teams up with Ameren Illinois to keep drivers safe

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

In 2017, 16-year-old Jordy Curtis was driving home during a nasty storm when strong winds blew power lines down on top of her car. Crashes involving power lines are dangerous, as the vehicle and surrounding area can become energized.

Proper protocol is to remain inside the vehicle until first responders arrive to de-energize the lines. But having not learned about this scenario, Jordy exited the vehicle.

Luckily the lines were already de-energized and she was unhurt. If they were live, she could have been electrocuted or severely shocked.

Through Jordy’s experience, she found that there was a real opportunity to educate young drivers. For the better part of the last year, she’s teamed up with Ameren Illinois to develop a downed power line and vehicle module for driver education instructors across the state.

Jordy shares her story with ciLivng and in this eight-minute video that’s part of her and Ameren’s teaching module. The module also contains an infographic, quiz and several other teaching materials which will be released to driver’s education programs this school year.