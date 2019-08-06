Lex’s Lucky Rocks: Arthur boy sells rocks to help sick pet

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Meet Lex Peck, a 9-year-old business owner and founder of Lex’s Lucky Rocks. Lex sells rocks at various shows throughout Central Illinois in order to raise money for his beagle, Rocksy.

Peck purchased Roxy from an Amish farm in August of last year. During a wellness check-up at Graham Veterinary Clinic, vets discovered that Rocksy had a serious heart murmur and was showing signs of abuse.

Graham referred the family to the University of Illinois Animal Clinic. After extensive testing, vets told the Peck’s that Rocksy had been born with mitral valve disease, a condition which causes heart valves to thicken, thereby preventing them from fully closing after each pump of the heart.

Lex’s goal is to pay for everything Rocksy needs through his rock business. This includes check-ups, medications, and an ultimate goal of raising $35,000 for an overseas surgery.

His younger sister, Arianna, has even started selling buttons to help him out.

August Show Schedule

August 10th- Heroes, Hogs and Hot Rods (Manteno)

August 14th- Tupperware Party (Lovington)

August 17th- 3rd Saturday Market (Arthur)

August 18th-3rd Sunday Market (Bloomington)

August 22nd- Rocksy’s Gotcha Day Party (Sullivan)

August 24th- Fundraiser at home (Arthur)

August 30th-31st- Mt Zion Craft Show (Mt Zion)

August 31st- Cheese Festival (Arthur)

You can follow Lex and Arianna through their Facebook pages:

Lex’s Lucky Rocks

A. Button Girl

Or donate to their GoFundMe, HERE.