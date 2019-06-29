Kofi hard to miss on the court

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn is one of the biggest Illini basketball players in recent memory, checking in at 7-feet tall and 299 pounds.

Cockburn is hard to miss. Illinois head coach Brad Underwood told us the 4-star prospects measurables on Tuesday. Those measurements come with just 14% body fat.

He’s already making his presence felt in summer workouts, especially on the rims at Ubben. Josh Whitman said it was requested that he buy new standards for the backboards at the practice facility, because eventually Cockburn is going to break the current ones. Underwood says he loves what he’s seen so far from the high touted big man.

“We’re going to look really good in the airport,” Underwood said. “For him it’s continuing to gain strength, it’s conditioning at the highest level and he’s a guy that’s a willing, willing listener and learner and it’s a matter of him picking up what we do and getting thru the first month of Fletch when he’s never lifted before. It’s an adjustment period and it’s early to throw out many expectations but it’s nice to be able to see that size and athleticism on the court.”

To hear from Kofi click here.