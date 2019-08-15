Jimmy Davis on CI Stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jimmy Davis is performing tonight at Boomerangs in Urbana, but he’s making a stop at ciLiving first!

He is from Memphis by way of Austin, has written gold records for Martina McBride, and wrote with The Eagles’ Bernie Leadon. He is legit and truly amazing!

With a career that has spanned four decades and traversed more than a million miles, versatile singer-songwriter Jimmy Davis is the literal embodiment of the much too often used term “troubadour”. This Memphis, Tennessee native musician, who first graced local stages at age 9, brings an infectious enthusiasm to every performance.

