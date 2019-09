The Bears have officially announced their 53-man roster and some of the cuts may or may not surprise you. Some of the more notable guys who were cut include quarterback Tyler Bray, running back Ryan Nall and linebacker Kylie Fitz.

You know who remains on that 53-man roster though? That's right - Eddy Pineiro sticks with Chicago after all. Don't get it twisted though, because there is still a possibility the Bears could find another kicker in a free agent or through the waiver wire. Head Coach Matt Nagy did tell the media earlier this week that he'd prefer Pineiro for week one over someone the team hasn't practiced with for very long.