‘I’m fired up’: 49ers’ great Jerry Rice gearing up for Super Bowl in Miami

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Jerry Rice, a San Francisco 49ers great, hall of famer andall pro, is doing what he loves to do best these days.

On Tuesday night, Rice talked Niners and working out — something he was seen doing quite a bit at the NFC Championship game.

“It was loud up in that stadium and I think it’s going to be the same way in Miami. I’m fired up, I’m already fired up. I was fired up that night,” Rice said. “I was running on the football field, catching footballs doing everything. I don’t know if they’re going to let me do that in Miami, but I’m definitely going to try.”

Rice took to 49ers fit Tuesday night in San Jose.

Not only did he sign his new book and give out samples of his energy drink, but he also showed that at 57 years of age, he’s still got it.

“I do a lot of pelaton, I do a lot of cross fit — I’m just active,” he said.

He says that this new squad of 49ers has been impressive, saying they are young, fast and unselfish.

“They play as one heartbeat, brick by brick,” he said.

Rice says this team is impressive off the field as well.

He had some fun when he recently learned that there is a new Niners tradition down at Levi’s Stadium.

“When they come out and warm up and when they’re headed back in, they sign for the fans,” Rice said.

Rice will head down to Miami on the Wednesday before the Super Bowl.

