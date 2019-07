5K participants

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Before the floats lined the streets, the Freedom Celebration kicked off with the 5K. Around 400 people joined in for the race.

The race serves two purposes. First, it’s a great way for families and community members to get out and exercise. Second, money made through the 5K goes straight toward next year’s event.

The 5K follows the parade route. It started in 1994 and has been going strong ever since.