Hospitals gives Thanksgiving gifts for new parents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Giving birth during the holidays can be hectic but a tradition at HSHS St. John’s seeks to make the stay a little brighter for those welcoming children.

All this week, the hospital has given out turkey onesies.

In the past, they distributed other items like blankets and hats.

This year’s gift is a unique onesie new parents like Mickala and Samuel Hertz are excited about.

“It’s pretty extraordinary,” Samuel Hertz said. “I thought it was sweet because the nurse asked me, ‘Do you have a Thanksgiving outfit?’ I told her I had Christmas ones because I thought she would come on December 15th but she told us, ‘Hold on, I’ll be right back,’ and this is just the sweetest thing,” Mickala Hertz said.

The couple said they were supposed to host Thanksgiving but little Lillian Charlotte Hertz made her debut this week instead of the anticipated date in December.