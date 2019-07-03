Holiday travel construction

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — IDOT will reopen lanes that have been closed for construction for the 4th of July holiday, but some will still only have one lane open.

The department is suspending non-emergency roadwork from 3 p.m. Wednesday until Sunday night. However, some roads will only have one lane open.

Those include:

  • I-74 between St. Joe and Fithian and Prospect Avenue over I-74 in Champaign County.
  • I-72 over I-55 and Second Street over I-72 in Springfield.
  • I-70 between Effingham and Altamont

