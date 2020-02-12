Hit & run suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was arrested after police said she was involved in a hit and run crash that left a woman in critical condition.

According to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department’s website, Jaqala Grant was taken in for booking on Monday. This comes after a warrant was issued for her arrest on February 3.

Grant is accused of driving a car that ran into a 26-year-old woman near Gregory Court and Brian Lane in Springfield. Springfield Police Sergeant Josh Stuenkel said Grant hit the victim after an argument. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Grant faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated reckless driving and failure to report an accident.