Heroes need help

by: , Macon County Help 4 Heroes

Posted: / Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An area charity is getting a jump on the cold weather and collecting donations for winter blessing bags for area veterans. Help 4 Heroes issued a winter wish list of items needed.

Help 4 Heroes Winter Wish List
Veteran’s Assistance Commission Office
141 South Main #210, Decatur

Hand/feet warmers Lotion
Toothpaste Handwipes
Toothbrushes
 Hand soap
Lip balm
 Hand sanitizer
Pocket pack of tissues
 Gloves
Razors
 Hot cocoa
Shampoo

Beef jerky
Dental floss
 Granola bars

Monetary donations and $10 gift cards to places like Dollar Tree, DQ, McDonald’s, Walmart and Kroger are also welcome. Help 4 Heroes is a 501C3 and donations are tax-deductible. 100% of donations go to help veterans with no administrative fees.

