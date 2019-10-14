Heroes need help

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An area charity is getting a jump on the cold weather and collecting donations for winter blessing bags for area veterans. Help 4 Heroes issued a winter wish list of items needed.

Help 4 Heroes Winter Wish List

Veteran’s Assistance Commission Office

141 South Main #210, Decatur

Hand/feet warmers Lotion Toothpaste Handwipes

Toothbrushes

Hand soap

Lip balm

Hand sanitizer

Pocket pack of tissues

Gloves Razors

Hot cocoa

Shampoo



Beef jerky

Dental floss

Granola bars

Monetary donations and $10 gift cards to places like Dollar Tree, DQ, McDonald’s, Walmart and Kroger are also welcome. Help 4 Heroes is a 501C3 and donations are tax-deductible. 100% of donations go to help veterans with no administrative fees.