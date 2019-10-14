Heroes need help

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — An area charity is getting a jump on the cold weather and collecting donations for winter blessing bags for area veterans. Help 4 Heroes issued a winter wish list of items needed.
Help 4 Heroes Winter Wish List
Veteran’s Assistance Commission Office
141 South Main #210, Decatur
|Hand/feet warmers
|Lotion
|Toothpaste
| Handwipes
| Toothbrushes
| Hand soap
| Lip balm
| Hand sanitizer
| Pocket pack of tissues
|Gloves
| Razors
| Hot cocoa
| Shampoo
Beef jerky
| Dental floss
|Granola bars
Monetary donations and $10 gift cards to places like Dollar Tree, DQ, McDonald’s, Walmart and Kroger are also welcome. Help 4 Heroes is a 501C3 and donations are tax-deductible. 100% of donations go to help veterans with no administrative fees.