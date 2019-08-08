Health district concerns on vaping product regulations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — E-cigarettes have hit peak popularity with more people vaping now than ever before.

Central Illinois health districts want to see stricter regulations on the production, sales, and marketing of vape products, especially after three young people in Illinois were sent to the hospital with severe breathing problems related to vaping.

The FDA is in charge of regulating vape products. But some health officials believe not enough is being done to make sure these products are safe.

Whitney Greger with C-U Public Health District says, “The most concerning thing for me is the rise in use of young people, teenagers. It is creating a new generation of people who are addicted to nicotine.”

The Centers for Disease Control says more than 1 in 5 high school students and nearly 1 in 20 middle school students vape. For high schoolers, that’s a 78% increase between 2017 and 2018.

Greger says, “The marketing and the way that it was presented to young people as a cool hip fun thing to be doing was intentional.” She says their offices have no control over the regulation of production or sales of e-cigarette products. They view that as a problem.

Greger says, “It’s really concerning for us because we are the people who get calls about these things. Some of the chemicals that are in the flavored e-cigarettes have been approved for ingestion for eating but they haven’t been studied long term for what that looks like for people inhaling them for long periods of time.”

Three years ago the FDA got regulatory authority for e-cigarettes. They restricted free samples at stores, required companies to register a list of product ingredients, and required a warning statement about the health risks. Right now they’re working on creating stricter product purity standards.

Greger’s concern stems from a frustration that these safety measures are being taken reactively instead of proactively. She says, “These products haven’t been around long enough for studies to really look at what types of affects this is having on people’s lungs. As far as regulation for what’s in e-cigarette liquids, we’d like to see it be more consistent.”

As of last month, shops that sell electronic cigarettes and vape products will be more closely regulated. E-cigarette stores will now need a tobacco retailer license to continue selling, even if they don’t sell traditional cigarettes.