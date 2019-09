SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead after a crash on Monday afternoon.

It happened on US 51 and County Road 000N. State Police say a hay mower being pulled by a truck hit a guardrail. The mower then veered into the other lane of traffic and hit a van head on.

The driver of that van was killed. Their name has not been released yet.

The driver of the truck, 74-year-old Edward Derler, was ticketed for Improper Lane Usage.