Karla Altamirano & Alan Macedo join us with details on how they combine Nicaraguan and Mexican flavors into the dishes they serve on the Guac ATK food truck.

Here’s more from Guac ATK:

Food safety

Food safety is important, we care about our business so we’re able to bring the very best quality to customers.

We decided to fuse two cultures, Nicaraguan & Mexican, into one, so we have different flavors that anyone can relate to, like corn. Living in the midwest, avocados grown in different parts of the world, and of course Mexican food.

Gallo Pinto inspired Nicaragua, which makes our food sweet, savory, with just a little bit of spice.





We want to represent diversity in C-U through our food and share more about our cultures.

