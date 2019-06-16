Group focuses on making community safer

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Community members met Saturday afternoon to discuss ways to make their neighborhoods safer.

The group “Concerned Citizens of Danville” gathered at Ellsworth Park.

Organizers talked about the importance of getting to know one another and had participants break off into small introductory groups. They suggested neighborhood block parties and cookouts to help bring people together.

“We have to know each other in order to watch out for each other,” organizer Julie Carlson said.

Leaders told people at the meeting if they see something, they should say something. They reminded people that Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip-line.