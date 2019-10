CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- Representatives from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will break ground on a new, state-of-the-art greenhouse located in the Research Park.

The planned greenhouse will support a research project, “Realizing Increased Photosynthetic Efficiency” (RIPE) for sustainable increases in crop yield, led by Illinois researchers Steve Long and Don Ort.