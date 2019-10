SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) -- A new architect has been named to a vacant position at the State Capitol. Andrea Aggertt, a native of Newton, Ill., was a project architect in Bloomington and is a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Aggertt is the third person to be appointed to the Office of the Architect of the Capitol (OAC). The office she now leads is responsible for developing and implementing long-range master plans for the Capitol complex.