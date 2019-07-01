Five things to ask before purchasing a hearing aid

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) –

Teri Quednau, Hearing Instrument Specialist and owner of Quednau Quality Hearing, shares questions you should ask before purchasing a hearing aid.

Here’s more from Quednau Quality Hearing, LLC:



QQH is an advocate for the community. My patients know that they can find an honest and hard working partner in their hearing health. I take them through a comprehensive journey from the time they walk in. We discuss why hearing loss can not be put off, we learn how we hear and what needs to be done to find the right fit for each individual patient.

Patients see my ability to educate and patiently teach them to adapt to the challenges of hearing again. I wear a hearing aid, so I can relate to the troubles of hearing loss.



Hearing loss is an invisible handicap. People don’t always realize they are not hearing everything in their life. They don’t realize that “just getting by” can be detrimental to their cognition and memory. I help people realize that they need a trusted partner to help them navigate the challenges of finding a hearing aid to meet every persons individualized situation. I help them realize their handicap and the changes hearing aids will make. Each person gets a comprehensive hearing and speech test, and a demonstration with the hearing aids on. This helps solve some questions. Mostly, do I really need a hearing aid?

The five things you should ask before purchasing hearing aids.

⦁ What does the hearing testing include? Does it include speech testing and bone conduction? This is important because the biggest challenge with hearing loss is hearing speech in noise. Comprehensive testing adds much more information to make the programming of the aids complete and efficient. Advanced hearing technology today is changing how your brain receives sound and speech.

⦁ Do the hearing aids recommended separate speech from noise? This being the biggest challenge, you want to make sure you are getting exactly what you paid for Each hearing aid has a numbering system that signifies how advanced the aids are. The higher the number, the better the aid, more features and the most expensive. Be aware of paying premium prices for basic level aids

⦁ What is included in the purchase of the hearing aids? Manufacturer Warranty, Loss and Damage deductible and warranty, Service after purchase, is there lifetime service included or will there be additional charges? Is there a trial period and if so, how long and if I return, will there be a fee?

⦁ What is the difference between Hearing aids bought at an office and hearing aids bought online or in discount stores? Hearing aids are technologically advanced aids approved by the FDA and should accommodate hearing loss in everyday multiple listening situations on par with natural hearing. They send the correct information to the brain. “PSAPS” are what are sold in discount stores or online. That stands for Personal Sound Amplification Products. “According to the FDA, PSAPS are not approved by the FDA, they are FDA cleared. They are intended to amplify environmental sound for non-hearing-impaired consumers, or to accentuate sounds in specific listening environments rather than for everyday use in multiple listening situations.”

⦁ Is the recommended aid capable of increased power so that it will be useful if loss declines?

⦁ Have the provider explain the functions of the hearing aid and its features. Utilize apps and technology that is amazing. The provider should be your partner in this experience. They should make sure you understand what you are purchasing.

Business/Organization Phone

217-693-7085

Business/Organization Address

2305 Village Green place Suite E