Fire Protection Association urges Christmas tree removal

NATIONAL (WCIA) — The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is recommending people to remove Christmas trees from their house immediately following the holiday season.

Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s VP of Outreach & Advocacy, says, “Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out.” She continued to say the longer you keep one in the home, the more hazardous it becomes. A dried-out tree can become engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds.

NFPA statistics show while Christmas tree fires are not common, they are much more likely to be serious when they do occur. On annual average, one out of every 52 reported home fires that started with a Christmas tree resulted in a death. That’s compared to one death per 135 total reported home fires.

The organization recommends using community recycling programs for tree disposal. Several communities around Champaign County are holding collection times. Those include: