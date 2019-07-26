Fire chief asks for more funding

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Fire Chief Don McMaster is asking the City of Danville for money to continue to protect against hazardous materials. McMaster says they need over $14,000.

The reason for the sudden lack of funding comes from the Department of Homeland Security pulling out. They had been supporting the program since it was brought to Danville. The fire department was notified of the decision in April. Around the same time, they found out a dozen air packs needed to be replaced. Their replacement will make up most of the bill. Danville Ward 2 Alderman Dan Ducnheon says the team is too valuable not to find funding.

“I think having a Haz-Mat team here in-house or in-town so to speak, is very important,” says Duncheon. “We don’t use it much, thank the lord, but when it is necessary it’s nice to know it’s some of our people who are going to come and do it.”

Those air packs are set to expire in October. The bid process has already begun for trying to replace them. Danville’s Haz-Mat is the only one in Vermilion County.