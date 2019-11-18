Fashion on Wheels with Pandellah Boutique

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Pandellah Boutique owner, Sarah VanDyke, takes us inside the fashion bus!

Here’s more from Pandellah Boutique:

We are a local clothing boutique. We are up to date on all things fashion and very affordable! What’s fun about our shop is that it’s mobile! We come to you! We often visit people’s offices during lunch hours or homes for private shopping experiences.

We keep you in style year round! Make sure you like us on Facebook and Instagram so you don’t miss special giveaways, new arrivals & our pop up shops!

I am the only one within 60 miles.

Thursday Nov 22nd Limited Edition Hair Studio Savoy 2-4

Saturday November 23rd Bouffant Hair Salon Urbana 11-2