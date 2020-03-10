Eagle Scout gets national honor

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — An Eagle Scout from DeWitt County was chosen to represent millions of boy scouts across the country at the nation’s capitol.

13 Boy Scouts were chosen to travel to Washington, D.C. to speak about their organization to President Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, and several other high-ranking officials.

Terry Hendriex from Clinton didn’t even know he was nominated for this until he got the call that he got a spot.

“I remember I smiled, my jaw kind of dropped and I was like ‘wow.’ I’ve always had an interest in D.C., the area, the stuff that goes on there, and I knew it was a really cool thing that happens every year. I was kind of astonished,” said Hendriex.

Hendriex says he plans to remain involved with Boy Scouts for the foreseeable future.