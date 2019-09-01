DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas On Saturday, five people died and many others were hurt in a mass shooting in Odessa. Three law enforcement officers were shot, officials said.

DPS said, “The Trooper is in serious but stable condition, and the two other officers are in stable condition at a local hospital.”

DPS issued the following statement Saturday evening:

Today at approximately 3:13 p.m. (CST), Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a gold passenger vehicle on Interstate 20 westbound near mile marker 131. Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the male driver (and only occupant in the vehicle) pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots toward the DPS patrol unit. The patrol unit was occupied by two Troopers, and one was hit by the gunfire. The suspect fled the scene and continued shooting innocent people, including a Midland police officer and an Odessa police officer.

DPS initially provided and will continue to provide resources and support for this incident, including Troopers, Special Agents, Texas Rangers, multiple aircraft and our Major Crime Scene Unit.