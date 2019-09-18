Downtown welcomes new artwork

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown just welcomed a new piece of artwork. It’s called The Feather. It was created by an artist from Maryland.

The piece stands ten feet tall and is installed in the concrete planter at the roundabout on Main and Chestnut Streets near the old train station building.

The following is a message from the artist: “The inspiration for The Feather is to offer the public the beauty of stained glass, but in a sturdy, weatherproof and shatterproof format. An homage to nature is at its core. It really sprung forth from tooling around in Photoshop and creating something that I thought was aesthetically pleasing. So much of my time is spent designing either murals or themed climbing walls for others, this exercise was a complete separation from anything I knew before, and I like it!”