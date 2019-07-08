Decatur Celebration announces more stage performers

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Sunday, August 4, Sawyer Brown will take the Decatur Celebration Show Stage.

American country music band founded in 1981. Competed on the television competition series Star Search and won grand prize. Signed on to Capitol Records after. Band has released 18 albums and charted over 50 times on the Hot Country Songs, including three no. 1 singles: “Step That Step”, “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You”.



Sawyer Brown

2019 DECATUR CELEBRATION SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 2: Funfest TBD

Friday, August 2: Moonshine Bandits, Show Stage

Friday, August 2: Head East, Show Stage

Saturday, August 3: Rehab, Show Stage

Saturday, August 3: Clay Walker, Show Stage

Saturday, August 3: We are Messengers, Christian Stage

Saturday, August 3: Sponge, Funfest Stage

Sunday, August 4: Saving Abel, Funfest Stage

Sunday, August 4: I Am They, Christian Stage

Sunday, August 4: Earth to Mars, Bruno Mars Tribute Band, Funfest Stage

Sunday, August 4: Sawyer Brown, Show Stage

Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Battle of the Bands, North Street and Water Street Stages.