Decatur Celebration announces more stage performers

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — On Sunday, August 4, Sawyer Brown will take the Decatur Celebration Show Stage.
American country music band founded in 1981. Competed on the television competition series Star Search and won grand prize. Signed on to Capitol Records after. Band has released 18 albums and charted over 50 times on the Hot Country Songs, including three no. 1 singles: “Step That Step”, “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God for You”.
2019 DECATUR CELEBRATION SCHEDULE:
Friday, August 2: Funfest TBD
Friday, August 2: Moonshine Bandits, Show Stage
Friday, August 2: Head East, Show Stage
Saturday, August 3: Rehab, Show Stage
Saturday, August 3: Clay Walker, Show Stage
Saturday, August 3: We are Messengers, Christian Stage
Saturday, August 3: Sponge, Funfest Stage
Sunday, August 4: Saving Abel, Funfest Stage
Sunday, August 4: I Am They, Christian Stage
Sunday, August 4: Earth to Mars, Bruno Mars Tribute Band, Funfest Stage
Sunday, August 4: Sawyer Brown, Show Stage
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Battle of the Bands, North Street and Water Street Stages.