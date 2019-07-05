DCFS had prior involvement with family of 1 year old







CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — DCFS confirms they’ve had “prior involvement” with the family of the 1 year old who was killed after being shot in the chest with a pellet rifle.

They say they’ve had 3 prior investigations with the family of one-year-old Loryn Brown. The cases are from 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Police say she died after suffering a shot to the chest by a pellet rifle inside a house on the 1400 block of Rosewood Drive.

The Champaign County Coroner says she was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Police and the Coroner’s Office are investigating.

In a statement, Champaign Police said, “Although this incident remains under investigation by the Champaign Police Department, the preliminary information suggests that this was just a tragic accident.”





