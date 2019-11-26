Day of Giving: Rantoul mom shares impact of Crisis Nursery

URBANA, Ill.

One Rantoul mother is sharing the impact Crisis Nursery Urbana has had on her life. April Vance told ciLiving’s Erin Valle that she’s able to keep her job because of the services offered by the shelter.

Crisis nurseries create an “Island of Safety” dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and neglect by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and strengthening families in crisis.

Crisis Nursery Urbana is the only emergency-based child care facility in Champaign County that is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for the entire community to access with no fees or income eligibility. Besides safe shelter for children, ages birth through six, it also provides family support and parenting education to strengthen parenting skills and confidence.

JOIN US for WCIA’s Day of Giving on Dec. 3. Donations will benefit crisis nurseries across Central Illinois. WCIA will be collecting monetary donations as well as the following wish list items: