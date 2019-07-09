Danville Light Opera: Freaky Friday The Musical

Danville, IL (WCIA)– Danville Light Opera Musical Theatre will debut its performance of Disney’s Freaky Friday The Musical this month. The theatre will host the following shows at Danville’s Village Mall:

July 19, 7:30pm

July 20, 2:00pm & 7:30pm

July 21, 2:00pm

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for students. They may be purchased online, at the Village Mall box office, or by phone at (217) 431-1660. Tickets will also be available at the door starting 1 hour before performances, subject to availability.