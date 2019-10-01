Daniel again proves to be a valuable backup with the Bears

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We’ve seen this act before. Mitch Trubisky goes down with an injury and Chase Daniel gets rushed in from the sideline to replace him. It happened last year and Sunday it happened again.



“It was crazy because it felt like Mitch’s injury was happening in slow motion. He was literally right across from me maybe five yards,” said Daniel after the game.

The Bears still won’t say what exactly the injury is. Monday afternoon Matt Nagy would not confirm a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Trubisky has a dislocated shoulder and a slightly torn labrum. Nagy said the Bears need to wait for more information. If Trubisky won’t play this coming Sunday against the Raiders Daniel will be the guy.



“When you get your opportunities you’re never really know when they’re going to come as a backup quarterback, so my mindset is always just be ready,” said Daniel. “I wanted to go out there and just act as confident as possible because I felt confident.”

Daniel completed 22-30 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown in the Bears 16-6 win over the Vikings. He had a strong quarterback rating of 104.1.

“The one luxury that we have is having Chase…he knows the offense really, really well,” said Nagy Monday. “He’s really like a coach out there. He can fix any mistakes that I have even if it’s just communication.’

Nothing prepares Daniel for stepping in at a moment’s notices like going up against the Bears vaunted defense every day in practice.

“As a scout team quarterback I go against our ones during the entire week, so I always tell them I’m not going to go against a better defense at all if I have to play. So they’re getting me ready for this game.”

Knowing that the Bears’ defense isn’t going to give up many points, Daniel knows he and the offense don’t have to light up the scoreboard. They just have to be solid and avoid mistakes.



“When they’re (the Vikings run game) getting stuffed and we’re getting sacks and we’re getting sack fumbles and turnovers it definitely gives us (the offense) confidence that, ‘Hey we’re going to have a shorter field to work with,” said Daniels.

“That’s something I told myself just play within the offense. Don’t try to be Superman out there against a defense like this. Do what you’re told to do.”