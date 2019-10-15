Create Program benefits streets and STEM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker and Senator Dick Durbin are celebrating one infrastructure improvement project in the state.

The Chicago Regional Environmental Transportation Efficiency, or Create Program, is designed to help make the 75th street corridor more efficient.

The governor says the multi-billion dollar effort will not only improve railways and streets around the city of Chicago.

But it will also promote STEM programs around local neighborhoods.

“It’s an investment in educating young students like yourself and many others about job opportunities,” says Senator Durbin.

He also revealed some of the money for the project will go towards helping area students.