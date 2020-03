URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city council named a new council member to fill the Ward 6 seat.

William (Bill) Colbrook was chosen from a pool of five finalists. Colbrook is currently the Chief of Police for Parkland College.

He’s been a resident of Urbana for the past six years. He said a big reason he moved was for the school district.

Colbrook takes the place of former alderman Dean Hazen, who resigned at the end of February.