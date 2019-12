DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business is back open after burning to the ground eight months ago.

The River Coffee Company in Decatur re-opened this week. It was among three businesses destroyed in April. Speakeasy Records and Oddities and Tried and True Tattoo were in the same building.

The coffee shop is now at the corner of North and West Main Streets. The fire department is not sure what caused the fire.